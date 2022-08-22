India rate hawk sees RBI credibility boosted after rate hikes

Indeed, there are promising signs that the Reserve Bank of India’s actions are gaining traction. At its most recent survey, the RBI said households expect inflation to moderate. Retail inflation also softened for a third straight month in July even as it stayed above the central bank’s 6% target ceiling. RBI has increased the policy rate by a total of 140 basis points this year, including two back-to-back half point hikes.

