NEW YORK : India on Thursday was re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for a sixth term (2022-24) with an overwhelming majority as it vowed to promote and protect human rights through "Samman, Samvad and Sahyog".

India got 184 votes in the 193-member assembly, while the required majority was 97. India’s current term was set to end on December 31 2021. For election for the term 2022-2024, there were five vacant seats in the Asia-Pacific States category - India, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Qatar and United Arab Emirates

"India gets re-elected to the @UN_HRC (2022-24) for a 6th term with an overwhelming majority. Heartfelt gratitude to the @UN membership for reposing its faith in. We will continue to work for promotion and protection of Human Rights through #Samman #Samvad #Sahyog," India's Permanent Mission to the United States tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

India🇮🇳 gets re-elected to the @UN_HRC (2022-24) for a 6th term with overwhelming majority.



Heartfelt gratitude to the @UN membership for reposing its faith in 🇮🇳.



We will continue to work for promotion and protection of Human Rights through #Samman #Samvad #Sahyog pic.twitter.com/ltqktWcat1 — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) October 14, 2021

Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) TS Tirumurti said that India will continue to further human rights issues.

"Proud day for India. India gets elected to UN Human Rights Council by an overwhelming majority. As a democratic & pluralistic country adhering to fundamental rights, India will continue to further Human Rights issues. Thank you, colleagues, of all UN Member States, for your support," Tirumurti tweeted.

The 76th UN General Assembly held elections on Thursday for 18 new members of the UN Human Rights Council who will serve for a period of three years, starting in January 2022.

A total of 18 member states were chosen in a secret ballot. Other members who were elected to the council were Argentina, Eritrea, Finland, Benin, Cameroon, Gambia, Honduras, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Montenegro, Paraguay, Qatar, Somalia, UAE and the US.

The Human Rights Council is an inter-governmental body within the United Nations system responsible for the promotion and protection of all human rights around the globe.

It has the ability to discuss all thematic human rights issues and situations that require its attention throughout the year. It meets at the UN Office in Geneva.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.