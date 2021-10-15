India re-elected to UNHRC for sixth term with overwhelming majority

"India gets re-elected to the @UN_HRC (2022-24) for a 6th term with an overwhelming majority. Heartfelt gratitude to the @UN membership for reposing its faith in. We will continue to work for promotion and protection of Human Rights through #Samman #Samvad #Sahyog," India's Permanent Mission to the United States tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}