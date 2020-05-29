India reaches out to Pakistan to convene a meeting to deal with locust menace

India on Thursday said it had reached out to Pakistan to convene a meeting of officials to deal with the locust menace plaguing the two countries.

Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said India had asked Pakistan to hold a meeting of the concerned officials so that the two countries could jointly tackle the menace.

“We are yet to receive a response from them," Srivastava said.

India had previously suggested to Pakistan that the two countries could coordinate locust control operations along their border and New Delhi could facilitate the supply of the pesticide Malathion to Islamabad, a person familiar with the development said adding that Pakistan was yet to respond to this too.

In recent weeks, many swarms of locusts had arrived in India from Pakistan moved into Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country from Rajasthan. These were among those breeding and maturing in Iran, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation.

Iran which is also plagued by the locust invasion had however responded to India’s gesture and New Delhi was supplying Malathion to control the locust populations there, Srivastava said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via