India reacts to 100% US tariff threat over Russian oil, says 'determined to protect trade, economic interests'

India reacted firmly to the passage of the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026 in the US Congress, saying that the Indian side has "made clear its determination to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests."

The Centre said it has noted the passage of the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act that puts India at risk of tariffs up to 100 percent. "We are monitoring further developments on this matter," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026 was introduced in the US Senate on September 16. It proposed to "increase the rate of duty up to 100% ad valorem on all goods imported into the US from a country that was among the five largest importers of Russian-origin crude oil or natural gas if such country knowingly makes new purchases of such products after enactment of the bill."

The bill to impose sanctions on Russia and steep tariffs on countries buying Russian oil and gas, including India, could expose New Delhi to tariffs of up to 100 per cent, think tank GTRI was quoted by PTI as saying on Thursday.

However, the actual impact of new tariffs on Indian exports can be assessed only after the US announces the tariff rates, product coverage and implementation timetable, it said

India's full remarks on Sanction Russia Act In a statement released on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “The Government of India has noted the passage of the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act in the US Congress. We are monitoring further developments on this matter.”

It added, “As stated on several earlier occasions, India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people. It will continue to do so through diversified sourcing and on the basis of evolving market dynamics.”

The MEA said, “This issue has been discussed at high levels in recent months with various US interlocutors. Its potential implications for not just the bilateral relationship but also the international energy market have been very clearly articulated by the Indian side.”