India reacts to demolition of Hindu deity statue in Thailand-Cambodia clashes: 'Disrespectful acts hurt sentiments'

Voicing concern over the demolition of a statue of a Hindu religious deity in an area affected by the ongoing Thai-Cambodia border dispute, India said “such disrespectful acts hurt the sentiments of followers around the world, and should not take place.”

India's comments come after a statue of Lord Vishnu was allegedly destroyed by Thailand military on Monday after over two weeks of military clashes between the two nations.

Ministry of External Affairs said it has taken note of reports about the demolition of a recently built statue of a Hindu deity in an area impacted by the ongoing Thailand–Cambodia border tensions.

"Hindu and Buddhist deities are deeply revered and worshipped by people across the region, as part of our shared civilizational heritage. Notwithstanding territorial claims, such disrespectful acts hurt the sentiments of followers around the world, and should not take place. We once again urge the two sides to return to dialogue and diplomacy, to resume peace and avoid any further loss of lives, and damage to property and heritage," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, while responding to media queries.

Vishnu statue demolished The Vishnu statue, built in 2014, was toppled by a bulldozer by Thai military engineers. A video showing the demolition of the Vishnu statue circulated on social media, leading to an outrage, as per reports.

Kim Chanpanha, a government spokesman in the border province of Preah Vihear told AFP that the Vishnu statue was located within Cambodia's territory.

“The statue was inside our territory in the An Ses area,” Chanpanha told AFP.

He said the Vishnu statue was demolished on Monday at a spot about 100 metres from the Thailand border. However, Google Maps places the statue roughly 400 metres away from the border line.

Thailand-Cambodia border clashes The demolition of the Vishnu statue comes amid the fierce border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, which killed at least 86 people, reported Reuters.

Military officials from the two strife-torn nations began talks on Wednesday, both countries said, days after the neighbours agreed to discuss resumption of a ceasefire after 16 days of fierce border clashes.