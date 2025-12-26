India reacts to Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya's viral video from London—'We are committed to bring back all fugitives'

The central government on Friday reacted to a viral video from London in which Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi referred to himself and Vijay Mallya as the “two biggest fugitives” of India. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Government of India remains determined to bring back fugitives who have left the country to evade the law.

“Discussions are ongoing with several countries in this regard, and I want to assure you that we are firm and fully committed to ensuring their return,” ANI quoted Jaiswal as saying.

What did Lalit Modi say in viral video? In the video, Lalit Modi, the founding commissioner of the IPL, is heard saying, “We are the two fugitives, the biggest fugitives of India.”

The Instagram post is captioned, “Let’s break the internet down in India again. Happy birthday my friend Vijay Mallya.” Lalit also added, “Something for you media folks. Wat (sic) your heard out with envy.”

This is the second video shared on his Instagram handle in the past few days that captures birthday festivities for Mallya, who is wanted by Indian authorities for fraud and money laundering related to loans to the collapsed Kingfisher Airlines.