India reacts to Pakistan-Afghanistan border conflict, says Islamabad ‘hosts terrorist’: ‘Three things are clear...’

The Minister of External Affairs (MEA) reacted to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border conflict and said on Thursday that India "remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan."

In a statement on Thursday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal accused Pakistan of hosting "terrorist organisations". He said, "Three things are clear."

"One, Pakistan hosts terrorist organisations and sponsors terrorist activities," Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Two, it is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures," he added.

The third point he said was: “Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories.”

Randhir Jaiswal concluded by saying that India remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan.

The MEA's statement came a day after Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire.

Pakistan, Afghanistan border clash The clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan ensued last Thursday when the first explosions struck Afghanistan, which the Taliban blamed on Islamabad.

These explosions were reported while Afghanistan's top diplomat was on an unprecedented visit to India — Pakistan's neighbour and rival.

Taliban authorities then launched an offensive at the border on Saturday, prompting Islamabad to vow a strong response of its own, AFP reported.

Exchanges of fire from Saturday killed dozens of people, with renewed violence from Wednesday also causing civilian casualties, according to Kabul.

The Taliban government officially blamed Wednesday's blasts in the Afghan capital on an explosion of an oil tanker and a generator.

However, Pakistani security sources said the military targeted an armed group with "precision strikes" in Kabul, as well as hitting Afghan Taliban bases in Kandahar.

There were blackouts overnight and into Thursday morning in some areas of Kabul, caused by electricity cables damaged in the explosions, according to AFP.

Forty civilians were killed and 170 others wounded on Wednesday, according to Spin Boldak's director of public health Karimullah Zubair Agha.

At least five people were killed and 35 wounded in Wednesday's explosions in Kabul, an Italian NGO that runs a hospital in the city said.

Pakistan accuses Kabul of offering safe haven to militants who plan their frequent assaults from Afghan soil — a charge the Taliban government denies.

Pakistan is facing a resurgence of attacks against its security forces on its western border with Afghanistan, led by the Pakistani Taliban and its affiliates.

48-hour ceasefire A 48-hour ceasefire was announced by Pakistan on Wednesday. The ceasefire along the frontier between Afghanistan and Pakistan was holding on Thursday, officials on both sides said, after dozens of troops and civilians were killed in cross-border clashes.

The 48-hour ceasefire was aimed at allowing time to "find a positive solution... through constructive dialogue", according to Islamabad.