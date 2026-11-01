India readies a new soft power playbook

The Centre plans a global campaign to showcase India’s cultural traditions and project its soft power through shared heritage with other countries. The strategy includes jointly nominating Chhath Mahaparv with Mauritius for UNESCO recognition, culture secretary Vivek Aggarwal told Mint in an interview.
He said India had identified other potential UNESCO nominations and was working with partner countries to advance them. These include seeking World Heritage status for sites associated with Mahatma Gandhi’s Satyagraha movement in South Africa and India.