India readies a new soft power playbook

“Our culture is going global, which is a very good thing. At the same time, we artists need to evolve with the changing times. We should not be biased if we want to make a global impact. We do not need to change our soul; only the outer presentation needs to evolve, while the essence of our culture must remain intact,” said Soma Ghosh, a Padma Shri award-winning Indian classical vocalist and an exponent of the Banaras gharana.