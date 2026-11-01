India readies a new soft power playbook

NEW DELHI : The Centre plans a global campaign to showcase India’s cultural traditions and project its soft power through shared heritage with other countries. The strategy includes jointly nominating Chhath Mahaparv with Mauritius for UNESCO recognition, culture secretary Vivek Aggarwal told Mint in an interview.
NEW DELHI : The Centre plans a global campaign to showcase India’s cultural traditions and project its soft power through shared heritage with other countries. The strategy includes jointly nominating Chhath Mahaparv with Mauritius for UNESCO recognition, culture secretary Vivek Aggarwal told Mint in an interview.
He said India had identified other potential UNESCO nominations and was working with partner countries to advance them. These include seeking World Heritage status for sites associated with Mahatma Gandhi’s Satyagraha movement in South Africa and India.
He said India had identified other potential UNESCO nominations and was working with partner countries to advance them. These include seeking World Heritage status for sites associated with Mahatma Gandhi’s Satyagraha movement in South Africa and India.
Other proposals focus on archaeological links between the Indus-Saraswati civilization and sites in Oman and Bahrain, as well as shared heritage linked to the migration of Indians to Mauritius, Suriname, Fiji and Guyana.
The government is also exploring joint UNESCO recognition for other forms of intangible cultural heritage. These include shadow puppetry traditions in India, Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries; Buddhist chanting; manuscript traditions linking India with Southeast Asia and China; and textile practices such as batik. Turban-tying traditions across Asian countries are also being considered.
Also, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is undertaking conservation and related work in countries including Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Mongolia, he said.
“You must have noticed when the Honourable Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) went to Indonesia, then he went to the site of those temples which are actually… We are helping them. We are helping, and the ASI is working there in many countries,” he said.
Joint nominations would enable participating countries to present shared heritage collectively. Aggarwal said India had not previously participated in the joint nomination process for world heritage sites.
Soft power projection
These initiatives are part of the ministry’s wider efforts under Project Mausam and Project Brihattar Bharat to highlight the country's historical and civilizational connections with other countries.
While Project Brihattar Bharat seeks to highlight cultural and spiritual connections between India and other countries, including the spread of Buddhist thought and Indian temple architecture across Southeast Asia, Project Mausam has India working with other countries to pursue joint nominations of heritage sites for UNESCO world heritage status.
Project Mausam draws on historical maritime trade routes and cultural exchanges across the Indian Ocean, through which Indian civilization interacted with societies in other countries.
Aggarwal cited Angkor (Cambodia) as an example of the influence of Indian temple architecture and said the government was seeking to work with partner countries to establish international recognition of shared cultural links.
Earlier, Deepavali became a part of UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2025, during the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (held in New Delhi, India).
Chhath Puja is an ancient four-day Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God; it is celebrated by around 150 million people in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh, and in large parts of Nepal, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Suriname, Mauritius, Fiji, Malaysia and Sri Lanka.
Agarwal said that India had submitted its nomination and was pursuing it along with Mauritius as part of a broader effort to secure international recognition for shared cultural traditions.
“Our soft power was never a policy. It is an inheritance, and much of it lives outside our borders. Buddhism reached Mongolia and Japan without an embassy behind it. Chhath was carried to Mauritius by indentured labourers, not diplomats. Gandhi found his method in South Africa before he brought it home to Sabarmati. Culture has often gone where our diplomacy could not," said Amitabh Mattoo, dean, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University.
"Joint UNESCO nominations accept that we share this heritage and do not own it. That is the right instinct. India gains nothing by claiming batik or the shadow puppet. It gains a great deal by sharing them freely,” he added.
Aggarwal said India’s soft power had grown through the global spread of yoga, Buddhism, Ayurveda, wellness practices, music, dance, films and other cultural forms. International events hosted by India, including the G20 and Brics summits, had also helped project its cultural heritage to visiting delegations.
“Our culture is going global, which is a very good thing. At the same time, we artists need to evolve with the changing times. We should not be biased if we want to make a global impact. We do not need to change our soul; only the outer presentation needs to evolve, while the essence of our culture must remain intact,” said Soma Ghosh, a Padma Shri award-winning Indian classical vocalist and an exponent of the Banaras gharana.
Separately, the government is working on an artist registry across Indian cultural centres worldwide and plans to develop a registry for Brics countries, Aggarwal said. The initiative aims to help artists and performers document their work, establish ownership of their creations, protect intellectual property rights and access wider markets. The proposed registry would cover traditional, folk and classical art forms, while helping private-sector organizations identify and engage artists and performing groups.
Mint's queries emailed to spokespersons for UNESCO and the embassies of Mauritius on Thursday remained unanswered.
Cultural imprint
The broader effort extends beyond heritage nominations to contemporary art, exhibitions and international cultural events. The government is also preparing an international biennale in New Delhi from 4 December, during which cultural installations are planned at historic sites, including Purana Qila, Red Fort, Safdarjung Tomb, Humayun’s Tomb, and Qutub Minar. The event is intended to bring together artists and cultural installations from India and abroad.
The country is also hosting a cultural programme in Paris from September 2027 to December 2028 in collaboration with Musée Guimet, a museum specializing in Asian art, featuring works by Amrita Sher-Gil and other Indian masters, alongside curated events showcasing the country’s cultural heritage.
The government is also taking Indian exhibitions abroad, including an exhibition of Amrita Sher-Gil’s work in the Netherlands, and pursuing cultural exchanges and capacity-building programmes with international partners.
India also participated in the Venice Biennale this year, presenting five contemporary artists through a dedicated pavilion.