India ready for cautious take-off as Center eases ban on air travel

Nearly 60% of flights operating on Monday are full, said Nishant Pitti, chief executive and co-founder of EaseMyTrip, indicating pent-up demand for travel, mostly from people who have been stranded in other cities following the surprise travel ban imposed on 25 March. About 90,000 people have booked for travel between 25 May and 31 May from airlines’ websites, travel agents and online platforms, he said.