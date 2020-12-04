Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and the government's efforts to contain Covid-19 spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held an all-party meeting via video conferencing in order to discuss the Covid-19 vaccination strategy in India.

During the meeting, PM Modi told the authorities that about eight potential vaccines, currently in different stages of trial, will be manufactured in India. These also include three indigenous vaccines as well.

Last Saturday, Prime Minister Modi visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune to review development and manufacturing process of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The prime minister also said that the government is developing a comprehensive vaccination strategy. He emphasised that the world is looking towards India for the development of a safe and affordable vaccine.

Modi also said that it is expected that the vaccine will be available in the coming few weeks. The vaccination campaign will kickstart in India as soon as a vaccine is approved by the scientists. Centre is working in close coordination with the state governments to identify the priority groups for vaccination.Collaboration with State Governments will be established for additional cold chain equipment and other such logistical requirements, Modi added.

Moreover, during the meeting, the Union Health Ministry said in its presentation that the COVID-19 vaccine will be first given to about one crore health workers from both the public and private sectors, and then to about two crore frontline workers, reported news agency Press Trust of India citing sources.

The presentation was given by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan at the meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thereafter, it will be given to about two crore frontline workers such as police and armed forces personnel, and municipal workers, among others, they said, according to PTI report.

Modi in the meeting also informed the leaders and other authorities present that a National Expert Group that includes technical experts and officials of both the Central Government and State Governments, has been constituted to shoulder the responsibility of the campaign related to the vaccine. The National Expert Group will take decisions collectively as per national and regional requirements.

He also mentioned that Indians have fought this pandemic with indomitable will, noting that the restraint, courage, and strength of Indians has been incomparable and unprecedented during this entire battle.

Modi cautioned against rumours that may be spread about vaccination, saying that it would be against both public interest and national interest. He called upon all the leaders to make the citizens of the country more aware, and prevent any such rumours from spreading.

Political parties that participated in the meeting included the Indian National Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, YSR Congress Party, JD(U), BJD, Shiv Sena, TRS, BSP, SP, AIADMK and BJP. The leaders assured the PM Modi of their full support to ensure efficient and speedy vaccination.

Currently in India, Pune-based Serum Institute of India has said that it will apply for emergency use licensure for AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine in two weeks.

Phase-3 clinical trial of the indigenously-developed vaccine candidate of Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is also underway.

While vaccine candidate of Zydus Cadila has completed the phase-2 clinical trial, pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories has started the combined phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, in India.

Another domestic firm Biological E Ltd has also started early phase 1 and 2 human trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

With inputs from agencies

