India all set for Covid-19 vaccination drive this week: 10 points

The Central government is gearing up for the roll-out of the world's biggest Covid-19 vaccine inoculation drive across the country. The second phase of nationwide coronavirus vaccination dry run, the largest such drill was undertaken so far, was conducted on Friday across 737 districts of the country covering 33 states. The herculean task of vaccinating 1.3 billion people against coronavirus will begin from 16 January (Saturday).

Here is all you need to know about India's Covid-19 vaccination drive:

1) India hopes to inoculate 30 crores people by July.

2) The roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine will provide priority to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers who are estimated to be around 3 crores, followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 crores.

3) About 150,000 staff in 700 districts have been specially trained, and India has held several national dry runs involving mock transportation of vaccines and dummy injections.

4) The two vaccines approved are - AstraZeneca's Covishield, made by local partner the Serum Institute, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin -- need to be kept refrigerated at all times.

5) A total of 29,000 cold-chain points, 240 walk-in coolers, 70 walk-in freezers, 45,000 ice-lined refrigerators, 41,000 deep freezers and 300 solar refrigerators are at the ready.

6) The Centre has been proactively carrying activities towards preparing for the nationwide roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine in close collaboration with States/UTs and all stakeholders.

7) The dry run was aimed at testing the laid out mechanisms for COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in the health system and to assess operational feasibility of using Co-WIN application in a field environment for planning, implementation, and reporting at the block, district, and state level.

8) As per govt, the robust, dependable and agile technology of Co-WIN app shall form both the foundation and the back-up for the country’s coronavirus immunisation exercise.

9) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states via video conferencing to discuss the Covid-19 situation and coronavirus vaccination rollout.

10) India's Covid-19 tally rose to 1,04,66,595, while the recoveries have surged to 1,00,92,909, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated at 8 am on Monday. The death toll reached 1,51,160. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,00,92,909. There are 2,22,526 active coronavirus infections in the country.





