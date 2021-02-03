India ready to ‘defeat any misadventure’, says Rajnath Singh at Aero India 2021

India is vigilant and prepared to counter and defeat any misadventure to defend its people and the territorial integrity at all costs, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today, amid a continued military standoff with China.

"India faces threats and challenges emanating from multiple fronts. India is a victim of state-sponsored and state inflicted terrorism, which is now a global threat," Singh said at the Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru.

"We have long witnessed unfortunate attempts to employ force to change the status quo along our unresolved borders. India is vigilant and prepared to counter and defeat any misadventure to defend our people and the territorial integrity at all costs," he added.

China and India are locked in a military standoff in eastern Ladakh since May 5 last. The two countries have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks to resolve the face-off, but no significant headway has been made so far.

Hailing the Aero India 2021, the Defence Minister said that the event displays the vast potential of the country and promises to be the world's first-ever hybrid aero and defence exhibition.

Attended the inaugural ceremony of the @AeroIndiashow in Bengaluru today. Despite the constraints posed by the global pandemic, I am pleased to see such a large number of participants in this year’s event. pic.twitter.com/5XkEgTgzKd — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 3, 2021

"The Aero India 21 will display the vast potential of India, and the multifarious opportunities that our country offers in the field of defence and aerospace sector. It also promises to be the world's first-ever hybrid aero and defence exhibition," he said.

As the event is taking place during the coronavirus pandemic, he said: "Despite the constraints caused by the global pandemic, I am pleased to see such a large number of participants in this year's event. It is coming from the world's leading nations in the field of military and aviation."The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) showcased India's under-development fifth-generation fighter aircraft Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft at Aero India.

