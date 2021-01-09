Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India will continue to export medicines, including COVID-19 vaccines. "Today, India is ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines. India has done this earlier and it is doing it now as well," Modi said while addressing the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

India has recently granted emergency authorisation to two coronavirus vaccines — Covishield by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech. The country is all set to start one of the world's largest inoculation drives. It aims to vaccinate 300 million people by July. The healthcare and frontline workers and those above 50 years old will receive the jab on a priority basis. "In the next few days, we should be able to give COVID-19 vaccines to our countrymen," health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.

"The world is not only waiting for India's vaccines but is also keeping an eye on how India will conduct its vaccination drive. Whatever India has learned during the coronavirus pandemic, it has inspired the country to become self-reliant," he added.

"India used to import PPE kits, masks, ventilators, and testing kits from outside but today the nation is self-reliant," Modi added.

India is the world's biggest vaccine maker. Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan earlier this month said there was no ban on vaccine exports, following media reports that the government had imposed restrictions to ensure domestic vaccine requirements were met first.

Prime Minister also said that the world is discussing India's efforts to empower the poor by using modern technology.

"Today, India is using technology to end corruption. Money worth lakhs and crores is directly being credited to the accounts of the beneficiaries. The ongoing campaign in India to empower the poor is being discussed around the world. We have shown that in the sector of renewable energy, a developing country too can take lead," he added.

