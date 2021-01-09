India has recently granted emergency authorisation to two coronavirus vaccines — Covishield by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech. The country is all set to start one of the world's largest inoculation drives. It aims to vaccinate 300 million people by July. The healthcare and frontline workers and those above 50 years old will receive the jab on a priority basis. "In the next few days, we should be able to give COVID-19 vaccines to our countrymen," health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.