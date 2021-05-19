India is ready to share its experience and expertise regarding the covid-19 vaccination programme rollout with the help of the digital platform called Co-WIN with other countries especially those in Africa, R. S. Sharma, chief executive officer of National Health Authority, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a webinar organised by the New Delhi-based think tank Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) on “Coping with COVID: experiences of developing countries in vaccine platforms and rollout", Sharma said India’s rich experience of vaccinating its huge population and the challenges faced by the system on account of the country’s linguistic and demographic diversity could be shared with other countries, especially from the developing world.

Sharma said Nigeria has requested India to share the Co-WIN platform and support the setting up of such a platform in that country, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already approved any such cooperation in jointly fighting the coronavirus pandemic. “The Prime Minister has said India must help any country that asks for our help. India helped other countries with vaccinations, medicines and other support. We are ready to help any country from Africa or any other part of the world, that wants our help," Dr Sharma said.

Countries including Morocco, and those in South East Asia such as the Philippines were keen on getting India’s help regarding development of a digital ID programme similar to Aadhaar, he said. “We are absolutely open to sharing this experience with any country," he said.

Holding that the issue of guarding the Co-WIN platform from cyber-attacks as “very important", Sharma said the government has adopted the principle of minimal data collection. Only a person’s name, gender and year of birth and the personal identity document are required for registration on the platform, he said, adding that these are not very sensitive private data. “We don’t have as such any sensitive private data. We have a robust system of encryption of that data. We also have provided all the necessary tools and are taking all precautions to ensure that we are not subjected to cyber-attacks or become victim to such attacks," he said.

On the scalability of the system, Sharma said the Co-WIN platform was opened the registration for people aged 18-45 on April 28 at 4 pm, and till midnight of that day there were 13.7 million registrations on the platform. “We were clocking 55,000 concurrent users per second on the platform. So, the scale that the platform was able to sustain is also very important (to note)," he added.

