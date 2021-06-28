NEW DELHI: Over 50 countries from across Central Asia, Latin America and Africa, have shown interest in the CoWIN platform and India is ready to share the open-source software free of cost, R S Sharma, chief executive officer (CEO) National Health Authority (NHA) and chairman of CoWIN panel said on Monday.

Sharma said CoWIN, the digital platform being used to implement India's covid-19 vaccination programme, has evoked interest from countries, including Canada, Mexico, Nigeria and Panama, who shown interest in having a similar system to run their vaccination drive.

"The Prime Minister has directed to share an opensource version of the Cowin platform that could be used by multiple countries. In five months, CoWIN has grown to 300 million plus registration. CoWIN is a citizen-centric platform and provides a single source of truth till the district level," said Sharma while participating in the annual flagship Public Health Summit 2021 organised by Confederation of Indian Industry.

On the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), Sharma said that it follows the concept that many services can be rendered digitally. The NDHM will house all kinds of databases which will have a facility for the patient to fetch his/her records.

As India continues its battle against covid-19, the concept of resilience has rapidly evolved to include not only resilience of health systems but also of businesses, workplaces, leadership, community, lifestyle and collaborations. This has opened up new areas of partnerships and collaborations.

The pandemic has disrupted the healthcare ecosystem and public health infrastructure and has challenged India’s resilience. Experts say that technology can drive public health system.

"Now we need to look ahead and strengthen our public health system. We need to be prepared for such a pandemic in future. Our basic aim is to have equitable access in remote areas. Important to look at health as percentage GDP and we should look at 2.5% of healthcare expenditure," said Dr Randeep Guleria, chairman, CII Public Health Council and Director All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"Public health system should be driven by tech and data. There is a need to provide tele health and tele-diagnostics in rural parts of India and industry has an important role to play...There is also a need to strengthen the public-private partnership and different models can be looked at," he added.





