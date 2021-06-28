India ready to share CoWIN open-source version with interested countries

"Now we need to look ahead and strengthen our public health system. We need to be prepared for such a pandemic in future. Our basic aim is to have equitable access in remote areas. Important to look at health as percentage GDP and we should look at 2.5% of healthcare expenditure," said Dr Randeep Guleria, chairman, CII Public Health Council and Director All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}