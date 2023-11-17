India ready to share its DPI resources with Global South: Economic Affairs secy

New Delhi: India is prepared to share its digital public infrastructure (DPI) expertise to promote financial inclusion and productivity in the global south, economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth said on Friday at the second virtual Voice of the Global South summit.

Seth said the G20 financial inclusion plan, under India's presidency, prioritises the deepening of engagement with the Global South.

India has been actively engaging with international bodies such as the UN and the G20 to facilitate the exportation of its successful digital initiatives, Mint had reported in August. The government seeks to establish a framework for certifying and benchmarking its DPIs and public goods (DPGs), spurred by the success of programs like CoWin and UPI.

"India’s approach to develop partnerships will continue to be development oriented, demand driven and respectful of the sovereignty of the partner country," Seth said.

Known as the Indian Stack, India's digital infrastructure encompasses various platforms, including Aadhaar, Digital Locker, DigiYatra, UPI, developed through multi-sector collaboration, aiming to streamline access to government services and foster inclusive growth.

The goal of DPI is to provide a seamless and efficient way for citizens to access government services and promote inclusive development.

Meanwhile, a multitude of challenges are holding back global recovery efforts and progress on sustainable development goals (SDGs), Seth said.

"As the Global South constitutes the largest group of nations, the decision we make holds immense significance," he added.

With global economic growth hampered by inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions affecting trade and heightening inflationary risks, there has been a noticeable drop in consumption across many economies.

Seth called for continued dialogue following the first Global South summit and the G20 New Delhi leader's summit to promote development financing, acknowledging ongoing challenges and the need for stronger international cooperation.

