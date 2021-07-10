India reaffirms support to Syrian-led political process guided by UN

In his statement, Tirumurti called for enhanced efforts at providing humanitarian assistance to all Syrians without discrimination. "Syrian women, children and the elderly have been severely impacted in disproportionate ways. Today’s adoption, therefore, will reassure 3.4 million people in the northwest of Syria," he said calling attention to the fact that both the UN Secretary General and Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) had spoken about the worsening humanitarian operations in Syria.