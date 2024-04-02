India rebukes China over 'senseless' attempts of renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh: 'Won't alter reality'
This rebuke comes after the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs released the fourth list of standardised geographical names in Zangnan, the Chinese name for Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing claims as part of south Tibet. The Chinese ministry's official website posted 30 additional names for the region
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has strongly condemned China's latest attempt to rename several places in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. In a statement issued on April 2, the MEA criticised China's actions, stating, “China has persisted with its senseless attempts to rename places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh."