India rebuts Pakistan at UNSC: ‘Nation that makes no distinction between terrorists and civilians’ — Top quotes

In a firm and unequivocal statement at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), India launched a scathing attack on Pakistan, saying a nation that makes no distinction between terrorists and civilians has no credentials to speak about protecting civilians.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said this while addressing the UN Security Council on Friday.

He highlighted that the Pakistani Army deliberately shelled Indian border villages, "killing more than 20 civilians and injuring more than 80."

“There was intentional targeting of places of worship, including gurudwaras, temples and convents, as well as medical facilities. To preach at this body after such behaviour is grossly hypocritical," Ambassador Harish said.

He said the victims of Pakistani terrorism have been predominantly civilians since its objective has been to "attack our prosperity, progress and our morale." He further alleged, "Pakistan has repeatedly used their civilian cover to advance the cause of terrorism."

“Let us be clear. Protection of civilians should not serve as an argument for protection of UN-designated terrorists. The international community must come together on zero tolerance for terrorism and calling out those who sponsor and defend it,” Harish said.

India rebuts Pakistan's disinformation on Indus Water Treaty at UNSC At the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), India also accused Pakistan of spreading disinformation over the Indus Water Treaty and reiterated its commitment to responsible water management even amid persistent cross-border terrorism.

Speaking at the Arria Formula Meeting, Parvathaneni Harish said, "India entered into the Indus Water Treaty 65 years ago in good faith." He pointed out that Pakistan violated the treaty's spirit by inflicting three wars and thousands of terror attacks on India, resulting in over 20,000 Indian lives lost in the last four decades.

Harish said India has formally asked Pakistan to discuss modifications to the treaty, but Pakistan continued to block consistently any changes to this infrastructure and any modifications of the provisions which is permissible under the treaty.

He said, "Some of the old dams are facing safety concerns. Pakistan has continued to block any changes to this infrastructure permissible under the Treaty."

"Against this backdrop, India has finally announced that the treaty will be in abeyance until Pakistan- a global epicentre of terror credibly and irrevocably ends its support for cross-border terrorism," he stated.

"It is clear that it is Pakistan which remains in violation of the Indus Water Treaty," Harish concluded.

India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty in April 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack, which it blamed on Pakistan-based terrorists.

