India received 47% more rain than normal in October, India Meteorological Department notified, and further adds that “the country is likely to get 23% more rainfall than normal in November." As per reports, within the first fortnight of October, multiple favourable weather systems brought 82.5 mm of rainfall over the country, 88% above the Long Period Average (LPA).

Earlier, the weather office said that the much awaited northeast monsoon commenced over Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, while a week before that southwest monsoon withdrew from the entire country on Sunday, a week later than normal.

India witnessed a normal monsoon season for the fourth consecutive year with 925 mm rainfall which was 106 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) of 880 mm.

"The Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from the remaining parts of the country today, October 23, 2022," the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

A late surge by the monsoon in September helped cut the large deficit in rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and the northeast, but not before impacting the main paddy crop in some states.