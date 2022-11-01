India likely to receive 23% more rainfall 'above normal' levels in November1 min read . Updated: 01 Nov 2022, 05:00 PM IST
- Within the first fortnight of October, the country received 82.5 mm of rainfall
India received 47% more rain than normal in October, India Meteorological Department notified, and further adds that “the country is likely to get 23% more rainfall than normal in November." As per reports, within the first fortnight of October, multiple favourable weather systems brought 82.5 mm of rainfall over the country, 88% above the Long Period Average (LPA).