Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India just received a special message from space for 75th Independence Day: Watch

India just received a special message from space for 75th Independence Day: Watch

Screen grab from the video shows ESA astronaut Samantha Cristofiretti
2 min read . 04:35 PM ISTLivemint

‘ESA, NASA and all international partners would like to wish best of luck to ISRO as it gets ready to send humans into space’, Cristofiretti said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday took to microblogging site Twitter to share a video message that was sent by the members at the International Space Station (ISS). Astronaut Samantha Cristofiretti of the European Space Agency (ESA) is seen congratulating India for celebrating 75 years of Independence. 

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday took to microblogging site Twitter to share a video message that was sent by the members at the International Space Station (ISS). Astronaut Samantha Cristofiretti of the European Space Agency (ESA) is seen congratulating India for celebrating 75 years of Independence. 

‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, India is all set to celebrate the 75th year of Independence. The country has been hosting Tiranga Rally at several cities. Further, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign has started from today, 13 August. 

‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, India is all set to celebrate the 75th year of Independence. The country has been hosting Tiranga Rally at several cities. Further, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign has started from today, 13 August. 

ISRO took to Twitter to share the message from NASA, ESA and International Space Station.

ISRO took to Twitter to share the message from NASA, ESA and International Space Station.

“Thank you @NASA , @esa , and all the partners of the International Space Station👋@Space_Station for the wishes on #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav"

“Thank you @NASA , @esa , and all the partners of the International Space Station👋@Space_Station for the wishes on #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav"

See the video here

See the video here

Cristofiretti in the video message goes on to talk about various projects several international agencies and ISRO have collaborated on. “For decades international agencies have co-operated with the ISRO on many space and science missions. And that co-operation continues today as ISRO works on the development of the upcoming NASA earth Science Mission."

Cristofiretti in the video message goes on to talk about various projects several international agencies and ISRO have collaborated on. “For decades international agencies have co-operated with the ISRO on many space and science missions. And that co-operation continues today as ISRO works on the development of the upcoming NASA earth Science Mission."

Elaborating on this upcoming project the astronaut said that the NASA Earth Science Mission will help track disasters and help get a better understanding of the changing climate. 

Elaborating on this upcoming project the astronaut said that the NASA Earth Science Mission will help track disasters and help get a better understanding of the changing climate. 

“ESA, NASA and all international partners would like to wish best of luck to ISRO as it gets ready to send humans into space", Cristofiretti added. 

“ESA, NASA and all international partners would like to wish best of luck to ISRO as it gets ready to send humans into space", Cristofiretti added. 

“Expanding our partnership with ISRO and exploring the universe together is a goal for all of us for future space aspiration", Cristofiretti signed off. 

“Expanding our partnership with ISRO and exploring the universe together is a goal for all of us for future space aspiration", Cristofiretti signed off. 

Meanwhile, achieving another milestone, ISRO on 11 August, successfully carried out the test-firing of the Low Altitude Escape Motor (LEM) of Crew Escape System, from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. 

Meanwhile, achieving another milestone, ISRO on 11 August, successfully carried out the test-firing of the Low Altitude Escape Motor (LEM) of Crew Escape System, from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. 

Celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' marking the 75th year of Independence, the Indian Space Research Organisation has come up with an innovative idea of showcasing digital content regarding various ISRO missions in an interactive manner. The virtual space museum 'SPARK' was launched by ISRO Chairman S Somanath for public use.

Celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' marking the 75th year of Independence, the Indian Space Research Organisation has come up with an innovative idea of showcasing digital content regarding various ISRO missions in an interactive manner. The virtual space museum 'SPARK' was launched by ISRO Chairman S Somanath for public use.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.