‘ESA, NASA and all international partners would like to wish best of luck to ISRO as it gets ready to send humans into space’, Cristofiretti said
The Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday took to microblogging site Twitter to share a video message that was sent by the members at the International Space Station (ISS). Astronaut Samantha Cristofiretti of the European Space Agency (ESA) is seen congratulating India for celebrating 75 years of Independence.
‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, India is all set to celebrate the 75th year of Independence. The country has been hosting Tiranga Rally at several cities. Further, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign has started from today, 13 August.
“Thank you @NASA , @esa , and all the partners of the International Space Station👋@Space_Station for the wishes on #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav"
Cristofiretti in the video message goes on to talk about various projects several international agencies and ISRO have collaborated on. “For decades international agencies have co-operated with the ISRO on many space and science missions. And that co-operation continues today as ISRO works on the development of the upcoming NASA earth Science Mission."
Elaborating on this upcoming project the astronaut said that the NASA Earth Science Mission will help track disasters and help get a better understanding of the changing climate.
“ESA, NASA and all international partners would like to wish best of luck to ISRO as it gets ready to send humans into space", Cristofiretti added.
“Expanding our partnership with ISRO and exploring the universe together is a goal for all of us for future space aspiration", Cristofiretti signed off.
Meanwhile, achieving another milestone, ISRO on 11 August, successfully carried out the test-firing of the Low Altitude Escape Motor (LEM) of Crew Escape System, from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
Celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' marking the 75th year of Independence, the Indian Space Research Organisation has come up with an innovative idea of showcasing digital content regarding various ISRO missions in an interactive manner. The virtual space museum 'SPARK' was launched by ISRO Chairman S Somanath for public use.
