Home >News >India >India receives 1st shipment from Bangladesh through water connectivity route
Economical, greener and safe mode for two-way flow of exports between India and Bangladesh, tweeted India in Bangladesh.

India receives 1st shipment from Bangladesh through water connectivity route

1 min read . 01:40 PM IST Agencies

  • In a Twitter post, the Embassy said that harnessing inland waterway connectivity was being done for trade and prosperity between India and Bangladesh

The first commercial shipment from Bangladesh to Karimganj, Assam on the Protocol for Inland Water Trade and Transit (PIWTT) route was received on 9 November, the Indian embassy in Bangladesh informed.

In a Twitter post, the Embassy said that harnessing inland waterway connectivity was being done for trade and prosperity between India and Bangladesh.

"Harnessing Inland waterway connectivity for India-Bangladesh trade & prosperity! 1st ever commercial shipment from Bangladesh to Karimganj, India on PIWTT route received on 09 Nov 2020. Economical, greener & safe mode for two-way flow of exports between India-Bangladesh," tweeted India in Bangladesh.

Earlier, in a bid to strengthen ties between New Delhi and Dhaka, the Indian Army here on Tuesday gifted 20 fully trained military horses and 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh Army.

The equines and canines were trained by the Remount and Veterinary Corps of Indian Army. The Indian Army has also trained Bangladesh Army personnel for training and handling these specialist dogs and horses.

