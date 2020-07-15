India receives $20 billion in investments and pledges April-July

SGS which partners Amazon in quality packaging and seen as one of the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company recently announced the opening of ts first accreditation testing lab in India. Other places where the company has labs include Cestas in Bordeaux, France and Appleton in the US. Tsuzuki, one of the leading Japanese electronics company, has opened a brand-new plant at Reliance's Model Economic Township in Jhajjar in Haryana. Besides this, South Korea’s Samsung has now started manufacturing their entire range of 18 smartwatches in India.