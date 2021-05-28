India has received 50,000 vials of Amphotericin-B, the drug used for treating patients with black fungus, from US-based pharma firms like Gilead Sciences and Mylan on Friday

Black Fungus, also known as Mucormycosis has wreaked havoc across the country, especially in Covid-19 patients who have been administered heavy doses of steroids to treat the infection. Nearly 20 states have declared black fungus or mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, including Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers said that the ministry is putting in a lot of effort to meet the requirements of the drug in the country, after the increase in the cases of Black Fungus in the country.

50,000 vials of #AmphotericinB arrives at Mumbai Airport.

We are putting in a lot of efforts to meet its requirement in the country.

I am thankful to @GileadSciences and @MylanNews for their outstanding support in India's fight against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/I0QjP0qHTL — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) May 28, 2021





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed all concerned officials to arrange the drug from anywhere in the world on a war footing.

"The PM had instructed officials to get this drug from anywhere it is available in the world. Indian missions across the world have been involved in securing supplies of this drug. It has been achieved with help of Gilead Sciences in USA," the sources said.

