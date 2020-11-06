India receives single largest infra loan from KfW for Mumbai Metro

MUMBAI: German development bank KfW has approved a loan of euro 545 million to the union finance ministry to fund Mumbai Metro Line 4 and Line 4A, part of the city's plans to expand its mass rapid transit systems and having the largest metro rail network in the world.

The agreement was signed on Friday after a year of negotiations with the funding agency and has resulted in KfW's single largest credit line to an infrastructure project in India.

The credit package from the German federal ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) - KfW, consists of a development loan of euro 345 million and one promotional loan of euro 200 million. The interest rates vary between 0.07% and 0.82% for different tranches - the lowest rates of interest on any loan given to any infrastructure project in India by a bilateral or multilateral funding agency.

Mumbai line 4 from Wadala to Kasaravadavli and line 4A from Kasaravadavli to Gaimukh will connect the island city to Thane. The two lines will stretch over 35 km and are part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) plan to build a 337km-long metro rail network. Currently, 118 km of metro lines are in various stages construction by MMRDA and 11km of network is operational.

The funds from KfW will be used to cover system components, including rolling stock, an integrated ticketing system and a multimodal integration system, as well as footpaths and cycle routes surrounding the stations.

The project cost of the two lines will be about ₹23,000 crore and KfW's loan will amount to roughly ₹4,000 crore.

"Though it is good to take decisions to start mega transportation projects, it is more important to do financial closures and provide all support to project authorities like making available the required land etc without which projects can't be completed," said Uddhav Thackeray, chief minister of Maharashtra. "I am happy that now lines 4 and 4A do not have any major hurdle and hope that these will be completed on time."

RA Rajeev, commissioner MMRDA, said the two metro lines will likely ferry 13-14 lakh people once complete. About 21% of civil work on line 4 and 6% of civil work on line 4A are now complete. "MMRDA is also working for mitigation of climate change by executing metro projects across the Mumbai metropolitan region. Once metro lines 4 and 4A begin operations, it will help to save up to 121,000 tonnes of greenhouse gases every year."

Mumbai Metro has also received loans from other multilateral funding agencies New Development Bank, Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

