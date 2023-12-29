India records over 4,000 active Covid cases, 5 deaths today | 10 updates
Delhi government monitors new variant JN.1 of coronavirus, while Gujarat sees recovery of 22 out of 36 patients infected with the sub-variant.
India on Friday reported 4,091 active Covid cases and five deaths. According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, Kerala accounts for the maximum number of Covid-19 cases at 2,522 followed by Karnataka at 568, Maharashtra at 369, Tamil Nadu at 156, etc.
