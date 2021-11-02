The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that causes of disastrous weather episodes in September and October included late retreat of southwest monsoon and higher-than-normal low-pressure systems during the period and the interaction of active western disturbances with low-pressure systems in October.

India recorded 125 extremely heavy rainfall events in September, October this year, highest for the period in five years, the weather office said.

The country recorded 89 extremely heavy rainfall events in September against 61 in the same month last year, 59 in 2019; 44 in 2018 and 29 in 2017.

Also, 36 such events were witnessed in October this year as against 10 in the corresponding period in 2020; 16 in 2019; 17 in 2018 and 12 in 2017.

Nine low-pressure systems, including two cyclones, one deep depression and six lows. Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm heavy, and between 115.6 and 204.4 very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

With inputs from PTI

