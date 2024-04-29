India recorded about 131 billion UPI transactions in FY24, says finance minister
India recorded about 131 billion Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions with a total value of ₹200 trillion in FY24, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday. In FY23, about 83.7 crore transactions worth ₹139 trillion were conducted through UPI, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which runs UPI.