India records 1,200 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh log highest number of cases
The health authorities went on the alert mode in the previous few weeks as the cases of Covid-19 witnessed a sudden spike owing to the new sub-variant JN.1
Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) informed on Saturday that the country has recorded 1,200 cases of the new Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 and Nagaland became the latest in the 17 states and Union Territories to report the presence of the new variant of the virus. The health authorities went on the alert mode in the previous few weeks as the cases of Covid-19 witnessed a sudden spike owing to the new sub-variant.