India records 1,326 fresh covid cases1 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 12:49 PM IST
Under the nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive, 219.63 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far.
New Delhi: India reported 1,326 fresh covid infections in the last 24 hours, according to an update by the Union health ministry data on Monday. The country’s active case load stands at 17,912.