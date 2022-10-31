Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
India records 1,326 fresh covid cases

India records 1,326 fresh covid cases

1 min read . 12:49 PM ISTSwati Luthra
India’s active case load stands at 17,912. (File Photo: PTI)

Under the nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive, 219.63 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far.

New Delhi: India reported 1,326 fresh covid infections in the last 24 hours, according to an update by the Union health ministry data on Monday. The country’s active case load stands at 17,912.

Active cases now comprise of 0.4% of total infections. The national recovery rate has increased to 98.78%, the health ministry said. According the ministry data, the daily positivity rate is reported at 1.59% while the weekly positivity rate is 1.08%.

About 1,723 people recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recoveries is at 4,41,06,656.

The country has conducted over 90.09 crore covid tests till date, with 83,167 done in the last 24 hours. Under the nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive, 219.63 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far.

