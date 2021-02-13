As many as 12,143 fresh cases of coronavirus and 11,395 discharges were reported in India in a span of 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday.

With this, the total number of cases in the country has reached 1,08,92,746. There are 1,36,571 active Covid-19 cases in the country, which comprises 1.25% of the total number of cases, data stated.

The death toll has climbed to 1,55,550 with the loss of 103 lives due to the killer virus in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the infection surged to 1,06,00,625, which translates to a national coronavirus recovery rate of 97.32%, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43%.

According to the Health Ministry, around 79,67,647 people have been vaccinated in the country so far.

India's coronavirus caseload had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The 103 new fatalities include 36 from Maharashtra, 18 from Kerala and 8 each from Punjab and Karnataka.

A total of 1,55,550 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 51,451 from Maharashtra, followed by 12,408 from Tamil Nadu, 12,259 from Karnataka, 10,889 from Delhi, 10,229 from West Bengal, 8,698 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,162 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

