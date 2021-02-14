India's Covid-19 infection tally climbed to 1,09,04,940 with 12,194 fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours, while 1,06,11,731 people have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 97.31%, according to Union Health Ministry data on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 92 people succumbed to the deadly virus while 11,106 were discharged from hospitals, according to the health ministry.

With this, the death toll due to the contagious virus has reached 1,55,642 in the country, taking the fatality rate to 1.43%.

The active number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,37,567 in the country, which comprises 1.26% of the total caseload, the data stated.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 20,62,30,512 samples have been tested up to 13 February with 6,97,114 samples being tested on Saturday.

India's coronavirus caseload had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

In addition, so far 82,63,858 people have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine under India's mega inoculation programme, the ministry said.

On Saturday, India started rolling out the second shot of coronavirus vaccine for the beneficiaries who were given jabs on 16 January when the drive began.

According to the doctors, the second round of Covid-19 vaccine booster dose is to be given to a beneficiary after a gap of 28 days.

All vaccines that are being administered require at least two doses for the immunity to kick in. The interval between the jabs varies between 12 to 28 days.

Experts have said that the first vaccine shot is designed to train your body to recognise the killer virus and ramp up the immune system, which is the body's defence system against the infection.

The second Covid-19 vaccine dose, which is called the booster shot, further boosts the immune system of your body. "Hence it is imperative to maintain COVID-19 appropriate behavior even after receiving the coronavirus vaccine," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said earlier.

However, experts have clarified that the second shot can be taken anytime between four to six weeks from the first dose.

With agency inputs

