India records 13,615 new Covid-19 cases, 20 deaths in last 24 hours
NEW DELHI: India recorded 13,615 new cases of Covid-19 and 20 fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per data released by the Union health ministry. The country's active caseload currently stands at 1,31,043.
Over the last two years, India has recorded 4,36,52,944 Covid-19 cases, with death toll at 5,25,474.
Delhi has an active caseload of 1,942, Maharashtra has 18,027 cases, Haryana 1,757 cases, while Kerala has more than 26,643 Covid-19 active cases as of now. Tamil Nadu has 18,802 active cases and Karnataka 6,718 active cases.
The increasing Covid numbers have pushed up the daily positivity rate to 3.23% while the weekly positivity rate stands at 4.24%.
In the last 24 hours, more than 13,265 patients have recovered from Covid. Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, more than 4,29,96,427 people have recovered from the disease.
The country has conducted over 86.73 crore Covid-19 tests till date whereas 4,21,292 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the Covid-19 vaccination drive, more than 199 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.
Meanwhile, the Centre has directed states and union territories to conduct surveillance of incoming international given the resurgence in fresh infections.
Besides this, states and UTs have been asked to continue to monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and undertake genome sequencing. States have also been asked to step up vaccination.
