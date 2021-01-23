India records 14,256 new covid-19 cases, over 3 lakh vaccinated in a single day

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,06,39,684 with 14,256 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, while the recoveries have surged to 10,300,838, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll increased to 1,53,184 with 152 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 10,300,838 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.78 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 2 lakh for the fourth consecutive day.There are 1,88,688 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.78 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

"Total number of samples tested up to 22nd January is 19,09,85,119 including 8,37,095 samples tested yesterday," said ICMR.

A total of 13,90,592 persons were vaccinated to date and 3,47,058 persons vaccinated on a single day.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Kerala on Friday logged 6,753 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall infection count to 8.76 lakh while one more UK returnee tested positive for the mutated strain, state Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

She said 19 fresh coronavirus deaths were also reported as the toll mounted to 3,564.

As many as 6,108 people recovered from the disease with the cumulative number of those cured touching 8,03,094.

Maharashtra's coronavirus tally increased to 20,03,657 with the addition of 2,779 cases on Friday, a state health official said.

As 50 patients succumbed to the infection during the day, the fatality count grew to 50,684, he said.

A total of 3,419 patients were discharged after treatment, pushing the state's recovery count to 19,06,827.

