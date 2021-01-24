India records 14,849 new covid-19 cases, more than 15 lakh people vaccinated

With 14,849 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,06,54,533 on Sunday, while 1,03,16786 patients have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.82%, according to the health ministry.

There are 1,84,408 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country currently, which accounts for only 1.74% of the total caseload, according to data released by the ministry.

The COVID-19 caseload has mounted to 1,06,54,533 and the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 1,53,339, with the novel coronavirus claiming 155 more lives in the country in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.44 %.

Meanwhile, 15,82,201 people were vaccinated against covid-19 with 1,91,609 people vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23 and the 40-lakh mark on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 last year, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

Kerala recorded 6,960 new COVID-19 cases, including a UK returnee, on Saturday, while the active cases touched 72,048, the government said.

The toll has gone up to 3,587 with the addition of 23 fatalities.

Health minister K K Shailaja said 5,283 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total caseload to 8,83,540 and recoveries to 8,08,377.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,697 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 20,06,354, the state Health department said.

With 56 more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the overall toll in the state went up to 50,740, it said in a release.

A total of 3,694 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 19,10,521, it said.

Maharashtra is now left with 43,870 active cases.

