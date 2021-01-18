Subscribe
Home >News >India >India records 145 Covid-19 deaths, lowest fatalities in eight months
The daily coronavirus infections fell below 14,000 for the second time this month.

India records 145 Covid-19 deaths, lowest fatalities in eight months

1 min read . 11:42 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent
  • The 145 new fatalities include 50 from Maharashtra, 21 from Kerala, 12 from West Bengal and 8 from Delhi

India has reported the lowest deaths in eight months. With 145 daily new fatalities, the lowest in around eight months, the country's death toll increased to 1,52,419, the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am showed today. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent. The 145 new fatalities include 50 from Maharashtra, 21 from Kerala, 12 from West Bengal and 8 from Delhi.

A total of 152419 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 50,438 from Maharashtra followed by 12,264 from Tamil Nadu, 12,166 from Karnataka, 10,746 from Delhi, 10,053 from West Bengal, 8,576 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,140 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,504 from Punjab.

A total of 152419 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 50,438 from Maharashtra followed by 12,264 from Tamil Nadu, 12,166 from Karnataka, 10,746 from Delhi, 10,053 from West Bengal, 8,576 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,140 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,504 from Punjab.

The recoveries have crossed 1.02 crore pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.59 per cent. A total of 13,788 infections have been reported in a day.

The daily coronavirus infections fell below 14,000 for the second time this month taking India's coronavirus caseload to 1,05,71,773. The daily COVID-19 infections were 12,548 on January 12.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh. There are 2,08,012 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.97 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. Kerala has the highest number of active coronavirus cases (69,209), Maharashtra follows with 53,852 active infections.

