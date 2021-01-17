India records 15, 144 new covid-19 infections, active cases fall below 2%

India's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 1,05,57,985 on Sunday with 15,144 more people testing positive for the disease while recoveries surged to 1,01,96,885, according to the Union health ministry data.

The country's death toll increased to 1,52,274 with 181 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,96,885, pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.58%. The country's COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44%.

The country's active caseload remained below 3 lakh on Sunday.

There are 2,08,826 active coronavirus infections in the country which constitute 1.98% of the total caseload, the data showed.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and crossed the one crore-mark on December 19.

Kerala reported 5,960 new COVID-19 cases and 27 related deaths on Saturday, taking the infection count to 8,42,843 and the toll to 3,442, the state government said.

There were no new cases reported among the U.K returnees to the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Saturday rose to 19,87,678 as it recorded 2,910 fresh cases, a state health official said.

The state also reported 50 deaths during the day, taking the fatality count to 50,388, he said.

On the day when West Bengal witnessed the rollout of COVID-19 vaccination, the coronavirus toll in the state rose to 10,041 after 15 more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said.

The tally mounted to 5,64,707 as 609 fresh cases of infection were reported on Saturday, it stated.

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,570 on Saturday with 12 more fatalities, while 533 new cases pushed the state's infection tally to 5,96,137, an official said.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70% of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.





