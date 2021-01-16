On the first day of covid-19 vaccination drive India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,05,42,841 with 15,158 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while recoveries have surged to 1,01,79,715 according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The country's death toll increased to 1,52,093 with 175 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,79,715 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.56%, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below three lakh.

There are 2,11,033 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 2.00% of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Kerala reported 5,624 new COVID-19 cases and 23 related deaths on Friday, taking the caseload to 8,36,883 and the toll to 3,415, the state government said.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported among the UK returnees to the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Friday reached 19,84,768 as it recorded 3,145 fresh cases of infection, said a state health official.

The state also reported 45 deaths, taking the fatality count to 50,336, he said.

The COVID-19 tally in Tamil Nadu touched 8,29,573 with 621 new cases being reported on Friday, while five more fatalities took the toll to 12,251, the health department said Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 805 people getting discharged as the total number of those cured so far rose to 8,11,023.

Delhi recorded 295 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, the lowest in more than eight months, even as city Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the positivity rate has slipped to an "all-time low" of 0.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,558 on Friday with 15 more fatalities, while 482 new cases pushed the infection tally to 5,95,614, an official here said.

