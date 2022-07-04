India records 16,135 fresh covid cases, 24 deaths

India records 16,135 fresh covid cases, 24 deaths1 min read . 10:34 AM IST
- The Centre has directed states and union territories to undertake surveillance of incoming international travellers given the rise in cases
NEW DELHI: India recorded 16,135 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the active caseload to 1,13,864, as per data released by the Union health ministry on Monday. Fatalities stood at 24.
NEW DELHI: India recorded 16,135 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the active caseload to 1,13,864, as per data released by the Union health ministry on Monday. Fatalities stood at 24.
The national capital's active cases stand at 3,268, while Maharashtra has 22,485 cases, Haryana has 2,475 cases, and Kerala's stand at 29,527. Tamil Nadu has 14,504 active cases and Karnataka 6,666 as of now.
The national capital's active cases stand at 3,268, while Maharashtra has 22,485 cases, Haryana has 2,475 cases, and Kerala's stand at 29,527. Tamil Nadu has 14,504 active cases and Karnataka 6,666 as of now.
The surge in cases has pushed India's daily positivity rate to 4.85% while the weekly positivity rate is at 3.74%.
The surge in cases has pushed India's daily positivity rate to 4.85% while the weekly positivity rate is at 3.74%.
In the last 24 hours, about 13,958 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of the pandemic, India has reported 4,28,79,477 recoveries.
In the last 24 hours, about 13,958 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of the pandemic, India has reported 4,28,79,477 recoveries.
About 86.39 crore tests have been conducted till date, with 3,32,978 done in the last 24 hours.
About 86.39 crore tests have been conducted till date, with 3,32,978 done in the last 24 hours.
India has administered more than 197.98 crore vaccine doses.
India has administered more than 197.98 crore vaccine doses.
The Centre has directed states and union territories to undertake surveillance of incoming international travellers given the rise in cases.
The Centre has directed states and union territories to undertake surveillance of incoming international travellers given the rise in cases.
States and union territories have also been asked to regularly monitor influenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases and undertake constant genome sequencing. States have also been asked to step-up vaccination.
States and union territories have also been asked to regularly monitor influenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases and undertake constant genome sequencing. States have also been asked to step-up vaccination.