India records 16,159 new covid cases in last 24 hours; fatalities at 28

India records 16,159 new covid cases in last 24 hours; fatalities at 281 min read . 10:34 AM IST
- The Centre has directed states and union territories to undertake surveillance of incoming international travellers given the rise in cases
NEW DELHI: India recorded 16,159 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, pushing active cases in the country to 1,15,212, as per data released by the Union health ministry. With this, total covid cases reported in the country so far stand at 4,35,47,809. About 28 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 525,270.
Active cases in the national capital stand at 2,507, while Maharashtra has 20,820 cases. Haryana has 2,039 cases, Kerala 29,155, Tamil Nadu 16,765 and Karnataka has 6,398 active cases as of now.
The rise in daily covid infections have pushed daily positivity rate to 3.56%, while the weekly positivity rate is 3.84%.
In the last 24 hours, 15,394 patients recovered from covid. India has recorded 4,29,07,327 recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.
The country has conducted over 86.49 crore covid tests till date, with 4,54,465 tests done in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 198.20 crore vaccine doses have been administered.
Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states and union territories to undertake surveillance of incoming international travellers given the rise in cases.
States and union territories have also been asked to regularly monitor influenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases and undertake constant genome sequencing. States have also been asked to step-up vaccination.
