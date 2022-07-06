India records 16,159 new covid cases in last 24 hours; fatalities at 28

NEW DELHI: India recorded 16,159 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, pushing active cases in the country to 1,15,212, as per data released by the Union health ministry. With this, total covid cases reported in the country so far stand at 4,35,47,809. About 28 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 525,270.

