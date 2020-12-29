India records 16,432 new Covid-19 cases, lowest daily rise in over 6 months

India's coronavirus caseload rose to 1,02,24,303 with 16,432 new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, while recoveries have surged to 98,07,569 with 24,900 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

The death count increased to 1,48,153 after 252 people succumbed to the killer virus, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am on Tuesday.

The country now has 2,68,581 active Covid-19 cases, which comprises 2.63% of the total caseload, the data stated.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday said 9,83,695 samples have been tested for coronavirus till Monday. The total number of samples tested so far in India are 16,98,01,749 the top medical body stated.

The coronavirus active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the eighth consecutive day today.

India's coronavirus tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

6 UK fliers test positive for new virus strain in India

Meanwhile, the Indian government on Tuesday said six cases of a mutant strain of coronavirus that first surfaced in the UK, have been detected in the country.

The new strain is believed to be 70% more transmissible, but doctors have said there is no reason yet to believe that it is more lethal or will not be controlled by a Covid-19 vaccine.

Three of the patients are in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, two in Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology, Hyderabad and one in National Institute of Virology, Pune.

All of them have been kept in single room isolation in designated healthcare facilities by the state governments, as per reports. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. The Centre said that comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others.

As many as 33,000 passengers arrived from Britain between 25 November and 23 December. Of them, 114 have tested positive for coronavirus. Genome sequencing for other specimens is underway, the Centre said.

