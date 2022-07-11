India records 16,678 new covid cases, 26 deaths in a day

India records 16,678 new covid cases, 26 deaths in a day1 min read . 10:43 AM IST
- Increasing covid numbers are pushing up the positivity rate which has reached 5.99% while the weekly positivity rate is 4.18%
New Delhi: India recorded about 16,678 new covid cases and 26 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 1,30,713 in the country.
Increasing covid numbers are pushing up the positivity rate which has reached 5.99% while the weekly positivity rate is 4.18%.
In the last two years, 42983162 covid cases and around 525454 fatalities have been reported due to covid so far.
While Delhi has witnessed an active caseload of 2146, Maharashtra has 18369 cases, Haryana has recorded 1946 cases while Kerala has reported more than 27643 covid cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 18819, active cases; Karnataka has reported 6898 active cases so far.
In the last 24 hours, more than 14,553 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 42968533 people have recovered from covid.
The country has conducted over 86.68 crore covid tests till date whereas 2,78,266 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 198.88 crore vaccine doses have been administered to people across the country so far.
Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travelers as a part of revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19.
Besides this, they have as directed all states/UTs to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness and SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked to continue with vaccination of all eligible people.
