India records 16,906 new cases and 43 Covid deaths in last 24 hours

The increasing case numbers are pushing the positivity rate in an upward direction as the country’s daily positivity rate has reached 3.68% while the weekly positivity rate is 4.26%.
India has recorded over 16,906 new cases and 43 deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of active case load currently stands at 1,32,457 in the country.
In the last 2 years, 4.36 crore Covid-19 cases and around 5,25,519 fatalities have been reported due to the disease so far.
“About 16,906 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours with active caseload shooting at 1,32,457," said the central government.
While Delhi has witnessed an active caseload of 1,960, Maharashtra has 17,567 cases, Haryana has 1,622 cases while Kerala has reported more than 25,683 active cases at present. Tamil Nadu has 18,710 active cases and Karnataka has reported 6,419 active cases.
In the last 24 hours, more than 15,447 patients have recovered from the disease. Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 4,30,11,874 people have recovered from the disease.
The country has conducted over 86.77 crore Covid tests till date whereas 4,59,302 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the Covid-19 vaccination drive, more than 199.12 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.
Meanwhile, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed the states and union territories to do surveillance of incoming international travelers as part of revised surveillance strategy in the context of the pandemic.
Besides this, they have as directed all states and union territories to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) and severe acute respiratory illness cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and conduct constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.
