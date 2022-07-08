Home / News / India / India records 18,815 new COVID cases, 38 deaths in last 24 hrs
India records 18,815 new COVID cases, 38 deaths in last 24 hrs
2 min read.10:37 AM ISTLivemint
As compared to yesterday's tally, India today reported 115 less daily COVID cases. The country also recorded a significant increase in recoveries with 1,249 more patients recovering today than yesterday.
India recorded 18,815 fresh COVID cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Health Ministry data.
With this, the active caseload in the country has gone up to 1,22,335.
While the active cases account for 0.28%, the daily and the weekly positivity rate stand at 4.96% and 4.09% respectively.
With as many as 38 people succumbing to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll from the disease has risen to 5,25,343 in the country.
The total number of COVID tests conducted so far has gone up to 86.57 crores with 3,79,470 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.
So far, 4,29,37,876 COVID patients have recovered from the disease including 15,899 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours.
With 17,62,441 people receiving vaccination against the disease in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative COVID vaccination coverage reached 198.51 crores.
COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.72 Cr (3,72,96,754) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.
Meanwhile, more than 193.53 crore (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through by the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.
More than 10.54 Cr (10,54,06,050) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021.
The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.
On Thursday, India reported 18,930 new COVID cases, 35 deaths and 14,650 recoveries.
As compared to yesterday's tally, India today reported 115 less daily COVID cases. On the contrary, the country on Friday reported three more deaths. The country also recorded a significant increase in recoveries with 1,249 more patients recovering today than yesterday.
