India records 18,815 new Covid cases and 38 deaths in last 24 hours

NEW DELHI :India has recorded 18,815 new cases and 38 deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, data from the Union health ministry showed. The total number of active cases currently stands at 122,335, with around 525,343 fatalities reported due to the virus in the last two years. The total Covid cases have climbed to 43,585,554 so far.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}