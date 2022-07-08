India records 18,815 new Covid cases and 38 deaths in last 24 hours

The increasing Covid numbers are pushing the positivity rate in an upward direction as the country’s daily positivity rate has reached 4.96% while the weekly positivity rate is at 4.09%.
NEW DELHI :India has recorded 18,815 new cases and 38 deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, data from the Union health ministry showed. The total number of active cases currently stands at 122,335, with around 525,343 fatalities reported due to the virus in the last two years. The total Covid cases have climbed to 43,585,554 so far.
“About 18,815 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours with active caseload shooting at 122,335," said the ministry.
While Delhi has witnessed an active caseload of 2,480, Maharashtra has 19,413 cases, Haryana recorded 1,932 cases, while Kerala reported 29,772 cases. Tamil Nadu has 18,378 active cases, and Karnataka has reported 6,454 active cases so far.
The increasing Covid numbers are pushing the positivity rate in an upward direction as the country’s daily positivity rate has reached 4.96% while the weekly positivity rate is at 4.09%.
In the last 24 hours, more than 15,899 patients recovered from Covid, while around 42,937,876 people have recovered from the infection since the onset of the pandemic.
The country has conducted over 86.57 crore Covid tests till date, whereas 332,978 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the Covid vaccination drive, more than 198.51 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.
Meanwhile, the Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travellers as part of a revised surveillance strategy in context of rising Covid cases.
Besides this, the ministry has also directed all states/UTs to continue monitoring influenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.
